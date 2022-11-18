Always and Forever

Not Available

Karen had a promising future: A blossoming career as a journalist and the love and support of her photojournalist boyfriend, Ryan. But when Karen becomes ill, both seem to vanish into thin air. Now stricken with a terrible case of writers block, her attempts to reach Ryan go unanswered. After recovery, she starts dating, her writing career gets back on track and she eventually gets engaged. Shortly before her wedding, Ryan contacts her. She's stunned to find out that Ryan never abandoned her. Now confused about her future, she's faced with huge decisions that will determine her fate...but fate has a few twists of its own...will forever be long enough?