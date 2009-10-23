2009

Always and Forever

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 23rd, 2009

Studio

Larry Levinson Productions

A pair of high school sweethearts, Grace (Rena Sofer) and Michael (Dean McDermott) are reunited after 20 years apart at their school reunion. Sparks fly as the two catch up but it's not that simple as Grace is taken by safe, reliable Philip and she's determined to do the right thing. Also in the way is Grace's well meaning but meddling mom Mary (Barbara Eden) who also believes her daughter should be with Phillip. Will true love win or will their second chance go up in flames?

Cast

Rena SoferGrace Holland
Dean McDermottMichael Foster
Barbara EdenMary Anderson
Max GailBill Anderson
Rob BoltinPhillip Walsh
Colton HaynesScott Holland

