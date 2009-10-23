Always and Forever

2009

A pair of high school sweethearts, Grace (Rena Sofer) and Michael (Dean McDermott) are reunited after 20 years apart at their school reunion. Sparks fly as the two catch up but it's not that simple as Grace is taken by safe, reliable Philip and she's determined to do the right thing. Also in the way is Grace's well meaning but meddling mom Mary (Barbara Eden) who also believes her daughter should be with Phillip. Will true love win or will their second chance go up in flames?