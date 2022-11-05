Always In My Dreams

Not Available

This engaging Afrikaans comedy/romance is about the power of love and music to transport and inspire, and to make dreams come true – sometimes. Fanie (Frederik Burgers), a struggling producer/composer, needs to write a winning song to keep his agent happy and his company in work, but, alas, he’s lacking inspiration. Until, that is, his musical partner Ben (Al Debbo) starts dreaming – and singing in his sleep – about a beautiful girl, all in operetta style. Seizing this Cupid-sent gift, Fanie secretly tapes Ben’s songs. The delighted agent pushes for more songs to produce a full-scale musical, which means Fanie has to keep Ben dreaming, and stay awake to tape the songs. All goes well until Ben suddenly stops dreaming. Fanie’s attempts to restart the flow of inspiration fail until Cupid’s arrow comes to the rescue again – only this time, it is Fanie who falls in love.