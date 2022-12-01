Always Online

Not Available

This Norwegian documentary asks the question if you really can go around without a smartphone and social medias in todays society. The movie follows 16 year old Elida as through a week without her smartphone and no access to her social medias. During the documentary we also get to hear the perspectives of some of her fellow classmates, a teacher, a professor in information- and media science at the University in Bergen, and leader of the local support group for victims of bullying.