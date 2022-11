Not Available

The story revolves around the Sultan's interest in the village girl Hanim coming to work in Cairo, assisted by Sultan to work as a maid in the villa Dr. Fayez and frequented by many, and after Dr. Fayez discovered the relationship between them, Sultan kills the doctor and steal his money, invests Sultan of this money in a company and marry rich, With Hanan's insistence, he dragged her and killed her and asked his friend Hanafi, who lives in the graves, to bury her body.