It's his last chance to get back on his feet. And so Philipp Keyser knows no scruples as he approaches the young painter Alma, to find a lost painting, which is in the possession of a mysterious old man. Too late, Philip is clear that he expires more and more the young woman. In the main roles of Dominik Graf's film "In the evening of all days" Friedrich Mücke and the great theater actor and narrator Ernst Jacobi are to be experienced.