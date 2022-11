Not Available

To reveal the secrets of a photo and a postcard of her late mother, the art historian Lena goes to St. Veit, where she wants to climb the Simonskopf. To do this, Lena first has to learn to climb. The attractive hotelier and mountain guard Martin helps her overcome her fear of heights. The two fall in love. Then it turns out that Martin's father and Lena's mother knew each other very well.