Amaidhi Padai (Tamil: அமைதிப்படை) is a 1994 Tamil film directed by Manivannan. Satyaraj played a dual role as father and son in the film which had Ranjitha playing the female lead. The story revolves around how an ordinary man built his political career through short routes. This film is touted as one of Satyaraj's best performances till date. As of 2012, the film's sequel, Nagaraja Cholan MA, MLA is under production.