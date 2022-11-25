Amakuchi Knight 2

Not Available

Haruhei, who works for Amakuji Confectionery, has a lover contract with his company's junior, Mohana. She wants to break out of her mistress relationship and become a lover. Meanwhile, a new incident strikes Haruhei and his colleagues. TKO Shoji, who had signed a contract for many years, went bankrupt. The purchases from newly contracted vendors were all poor. There seems to be some trick behind it. In addition, Shunpei witnesses Moanahana approaching a stranger. On the other hand, Haruhei is tempted by the carnivorous beauty Chiaki of the accounting department.