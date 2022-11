Not Available

Nelly, Dan, Vann, Terry, and Jake together with Goerge, Dan’s balikbayan cousin, decided to conduct a research about vampirism and faith healing based from folk fanaticism and cultic practices. In pursuit for the answer to prove the existence of vampirism as a meidical condition, they ventured to the unknown palce to them San Esteban. The object of their study is to interview a cult leader and faith healer known as Amang Kulas.