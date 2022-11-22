Amalimbo is the story of TIPUANA, a five year-old girl who experiences "the limbo" when she tries to pass to 'the other side' in her desperate urge to mourn the recent death of her beloved father. It is a short story that happens in an undefined place in an also undefined near future. The main characters are TIPUANA (5) as well as OLDER TIPUANA (27) Tipuana's grown-up version and alter ego. The genre of the story is fantasy and the technique is 2D animation. In the very closing sequence of the film, animation fusions with live action.
