Dr. Gautamdas (Rajinder Kumar) attains his qualifications in London, England, and with the blessings of Lord Bertrand Russell (himself), returns to his home country and his dad (Balraj Sahni). Much to the disappointment of his dad, Dr. Gautamdas decides to re-locate to Japan, which has been devastated by the explosion of atom bombs on two of it's cities - Hiroshima and Nagasaki. There he meets with other doctors, and is given a tour of the patients and their families, and other survivors (Om Prakash, Chand Usmani, Baby Kavita). {Graphic scenes of the atrocities inflicted on innocent people} On a chance meeting with the beautiful Meloda (Saira Banu) he knows that they are destined to be one, and so does she. Meloda's dad is also a doctor (Chetan Anand). Meloda had studied in India and speaks Hindi fluently. Both fall in love amongst the splendour of Japan.