1995

Amanda & The Alien

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 19th, 1995

Studio

IRS Media

Amanda, an employee at an upscale clothing store, is leading a relatively lonely and unremarkable life. All this changes when an alien that's been held a secret military installation excapes by taking over the body of one of the base employees. Amanda finds the fugitive alien and decides to help it hide from the government agents chasing it, a seemingly easy task, as the alien must change host bodies every few days. Will she be able to help her new companion make a clean getaway?

Cast

Michael C. BendettiCharlie Nobles
Stacy KeachEmmitt Mallory
Michael DornLieutenant Vint
John DiehlColonel Rosencrans
David MillbernLieutenant LeBeau
Dan O'ConnorNick

