Biographical TV documentary about the life and career of Spanish horror film director Amando de Ossorio. It includes interviews with some people who worked in his films (Jack Taylor, Modesto Pérez, Lone Fleming, Esperanza Roy). Also with Paul Naschy (Spanish horror star), Rafael Calvo (young Galician director who wrote a book about Ossorio) and Carlos Aguilar (film critic). (from IMDb)