Not Available

Amanisahan

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A beautiful young woman, Amanisahan, becomes a princess when the handsome prince of a Muslim kingdom falls in love with her while hunting incognito. Due to her humble origin and lack of education, the new princess is persecuted and discriminated against. In order to be accepted, she works very hard to master the local traditional folk music [MuKamu]. This fairytale is actually a true story. Amanisahan's efforts were instrumental in preserving this important musical legacy for future generations.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images