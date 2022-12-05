Not Available

A beautiful young woman, Amanisahan, becomes a princess when the handsome prince of a Muslim kingdom falls in love with her while hunting incognito. Due to her humble origin and lack of education, the new princess is persecuted and discriminated against. In order to be accepted, she works very hard to master the local traditional folk music [MuKamu]. This fairytale is actually a true story. Amanisahan's efforts were instrumental in preserving this important musical legacy for future generations.