During the Nazi regime, 100,000 men were arrested for homosexuality and 15,000 were deported, including 210 Frenchmen. After the depenalization of homosexuality, only one of the deported men from France had the courage to go public about an extradition that even now is not officially recognised. Alternating excerpts from Pierre Seel's autobiography "Moi Pierre Seel, déporté homosexuel" and conversations with militant gays, "Amants des hommes" seeks to shed light on a forgotten history, linking the past with the present and yesterday's homophobia with that of today.