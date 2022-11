Not Available

Amar Prem (Eternal Love) shows a off and on loving relationship between a small boy Nandu and a nautch girl Pushpa (Sharmila Tagore). Pushpa is seperated from her Husband and is brought to Calcutta to work as a Nautch girl. Here she meets Anand Babu and thus begins the journey of Pushpa where love enters and leaves her life in different form. Film shows the different aspects of Love, Love between a Man and a Woman, Love between a Mother and a Child.