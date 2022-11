Not Available

Amaravathi is a 2009 Indian Telugu-language thriller film written and directed by Ravi Babu. The film's lead actors included Sneha, Bhumika Chawla, and Ravi Babu. Sindhura Gadde and Taraka Ratna played supporting roles.[2] The film was released on 3 December 2009 to positive reviews. It was remake of 2002 South Korean film H.