Amarsi male

Not Available

Anna plays the personal secretary of a rich industrialist who falls in love with her boss' daughter's leftist boyfriend, Carlo. Anna pretty much severs her ties with her boss (who she also had romantic moments with) and after she moves in with the college student Carlo she attempts to provide for both, but soon fails in finding job opportunities and sinks into the sleazy world of drugs and prostitution. Carlo's right wing brother demands Carlo begins his relationship with daughter of the powerful businessman in order to guarantee financial freedom for the rest of his life.