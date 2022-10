Not Available

The unofficial story of a killer who kidnaps and kills three girls is told through the tale of his last victim, 'Amateur Porn Star Killer' is about a girl he picks up on the street and convinces to go back to his hotel room. The girl is shy, unnerved, and yet unable to take herself out of a bad situation. The killer is a guy who seems at first nothing more than your standard, 18 year old pervert with a penchant for filming his sexual escapades. An unsettling darkness descends.