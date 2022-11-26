Amazing: BYU Basketball Documentary

Not Available

Relive the greatest season in the history of BYU Basketball! Watch Coach Dave Rose and his team, led by NCAA player of the year Jimmer Fredette, march to a record 32 wins and their first Sweet 16 appearance in 30 years! With exclusive interviews from the team, the coaches, legendary ESPN analyst Dick Vitale, NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young, Boston Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge, along with coverage from ESPN and the 2011 NCAA Tournament, this feature length documentary puts you court-side in the middle of the action. This is the official, most complete and comprehensive look you'll get into a season that can only be described as AMAZING.