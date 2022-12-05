Amazing Tails 4

Not Available

Tami Monroe is caught between a rock and a hard place in "Til Divorce Do Us Part," making her new husband and ex-wife happy! Next the language of lust demonstrates you don't need to say a thing in a sizzling encounter entitled "Say It With Flowers." Then a gorgeous young maid Nina Hartley has some wild "Cinderella Dreams" when her horny prince charming comes to life! And what does the future hold for the sleaze-star Viper? An orgy of relentless sex is "In The Cards!" Finally, a voluptuos prison guard Rebecca Steele makes a prisoner her captive in "Changing Places" but there's a delicious switch!