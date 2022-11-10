Not Available

Amazon Jack 3: Jungo Goes Bananas

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Jungo is the rarest creature in the world, but also the most popular! Can his best buddies Rita the fox, Zik and Zak the monkeys, and an eager young puppy help him escape the clutches of a mad scientist intent on cloning him, a senseless psychologist who wants to analyze him, and a talk show hostess who wants Jungo to advertise her perfume?

Cast

Jesper KleinJungo (Voice) Delle Kaj
Claus RyskjærProf. Strix (Voice)
Ole FickDr. Sturmdrang
Anne Marie HelgerDonna Prima
Søs EgelindZik og Zak
Dick KaysøGeneral Maximus

View Full Cast >

Images