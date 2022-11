Not Available

In a post-apocalyptic world, a camp of Amazon women is raided by a gang of murderous bandits, who kill everyone in the camp except one small girl. She grows up to be a mercenary, and one day she takes a job escorting the two daughters of a powerful warlord across a river. She finds out that the job turns out to be more dangerous than she thought, and she runs into someone from her past she thought she'd never see again. Written by [email protected]