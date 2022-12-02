Amazonico Soy

Not Available

La Restinga is located in the principal Peruvian Amazonic city, Iquitos. It is an association that works supporting endangered children and teenagers, such as street working children. Their saint is the Shoebox's Jesus Child, represented as a shoebox kid. One important work of La Restinga is to organize the children in order them to produce videos and reports. Amazonico follows the kids and films the characters they present: a disabled man who dances for a living, a gay soccer team, the well-known orchestra The Explosion Group, Huerequeque -who was an actor in the Werner Herzog`s film Fitzcarraldo-, a story-teller known as the Llullampero, and amazonic painters.