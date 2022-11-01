Not Available

Amazons of Rome

  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinecittà

Marching down the Italian peninsula to sack ancient Rome, Etruscan warrior Drusco instead offers to hold back his onslaught if the Romans hand over hostages, including Clelia, the sexy leader of a clan of woman warriors. But before long, intrigue and betrayal unravel the fragile peace. Directors Carlo Ludovico Bragaglia and Vittorio Cottafavi helm this vintage sword-and-sandal epic.

Cast

Sylvia SymsClelia
Jean ChevrierPorcenna, Etruscan leader
Nicole CourcelLucilla, Porcenna's wife
Ettore ManniHoratio / Cocles, Roman Consul
Renaud MaryStravos
Michel PiccoliConsole Publicola

