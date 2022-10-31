Ambasamuthiram Ambani

Not Available

Dandapani (Karunaas), coming from a poor background, nurtures his ambition to become a owner of businesses like Reliance, Vasant & C.o, Saravana Stores, etc. He meets Nandhini (Navneet) who falls in love with him because of his steadfast ambition. He is not in a position to accept owing to his goals. Thereafter he gives all his hard-earned money to Annachi (Kota Srinivasa Rao) to own a shop in his newly constructed complex. Before the construction is over, Annachi dies. Annachi's son does not believe that Dandapani could have given money to his girlfriend and he forcibly chases away Dandapani. Later he learns that Dandapani paid 35 lakhs for the shop from Registrar. Finally Dandapani succeeds in getting a new shop and sets up his supermarket.