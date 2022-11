Not Available

It’s another ordinary night for Deno and Sara. Their father is drunk as usual, and the two of them are taking care of him as usual. But in this instance, straying from routine brings their future into question. Ambi is a short movie about the adult in the child and the child in the adult. It is a movie about changing roles, the darkest nights, addiction, and failed trust. But it is also a movie about humanity and love, which conquer all.