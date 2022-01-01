Not Available

On December 31, 2020, the Swedish artist Anders Weberg will end his 20 plus years relation with the moving image as a means of creative expression. After more than 300 films, he will end with the premiere of what will be the longest film ever made. Ambiancé is 720 hours long (30 days) and will be shown in its full length on a single occasion, syncronised in all the continents of the world, and then destroyed. In the piece, space and time is intertwined into a surreal dream-like journey beyond places and is an abstract nonlinear narrative summary of the artist’s time spent with the moving image.