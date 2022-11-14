Ambiguous Journeys

Not Available

In the trap of a neoliberal economy lives are determined by conditions of increasing inequality and accumulating debt. There is very little protection for someone with little or nothing. Without proof of address, without papers, existence becomes subject to manipulation and debt. Debt is a means of control. The distortions of corporate wealth and cheap labour are made to appear inevitable. There is no ambiguity in the reasonable reasons for the journeys made by many – to escape conditions that are organised, imposed and untenable. War, poverty, unemployment move people.