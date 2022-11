Not Available

Bing works as a radio broadcaster in a private-owned radio station, “Undur-Undur”, with Benyamin S. His work is causing relationship problems with his wife so he finds relief with one of his fans, Anna Mathovani. Bing helps her debut as a singer and realises his mistake when her boyfriend shows up. Luckily his wife misses him and they reconcile. The appearance of singers and famous groups in the film seems to be intended as a selling point.