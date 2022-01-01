Ambition: Epilogue

Not Available

After her long, arduous training, our young Apprentice is now a fully fledged Master of cosmic origins, exploring an alien planet rich with water and life. But something familiar crosses her mind. Memories from her training and Rosetta’s historic journey to catch a comet. She returns to the archives. The epilogue to the award-winning 2014 short film Ambition, released as the Rosetta spaceship is set to complete its historic mission in a controlled descent to the surface of its comet on September 30, 2016.