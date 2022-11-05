Ambrose's Lofty Perch

1915

King Ambrose chooses a queen from among the maidens of his kingdom. After they are married, Robin, a young man the queen had known earlier, attempts to steal her from her royal husband. Robin shoots arrows with notes attached and the queen initially runs away with him. The queen, however, rejects her former suitor in favor of the king after Ambrose saves her from a snake. Her rejected suitor plots with the jester to bomb the palace but their plot backfires.