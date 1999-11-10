1999

Ambush

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1999

Studio

Not Available

It is the summer of 1941 and the Finnish army has been mobilized along the border with Russia. A platoon led by Lt. Eero Perkola is waiting for orders to go on the offensive. The platoon receives orders for a recon mission through the wilderness around the Lieksa lake to search for possible Russian defensive positions.

Cast

Irina BjörklundKaarina Vainikainen
Kari HeiskanenLance Corporal Jussi Lukkari
Kari VäänänenCorporal Tauno Snicker
Tommi EronenPrivate Simo Karppinen
Taisto ReimaluotoCorporal Unto Saarinen
Pekka HuotariPrivate Martti Raassina

