It is the summer of 1941 and the Finnish army has been mobilized along the border with Russia. A platoon led by Lt. Eero Perkola is waiting for orders to go on the offensive. The platoon receives orders for a recon mission through the wilderness around the Lieksa lake to search for possible Russian defensive positions.
|Irina Björklund
|Kaarina Vainikainen
|Kari Heiskanen
|Lance Corporal Jussi Lukkari
|Kari Väänänen
|Corporal Tauno Snicker
|Tommi Eronen
|Private Simo Karppinen
|Taisto Reimaluoto
|Corporal Unto Saarinen
|Pekka Huotari
|Private Martti Raassina
View Full Cast >