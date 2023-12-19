Not Available

Amelia’s Children

  • Thriller

Director

Gabriel Abrantes

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Artificial Humors

When Edward’s search for his biological family leads him and his girlfriend Ryley to a magnificent villa high in the mountains of Northern Portugal, he is full of excitement at meeting his long-lost mother and twin brother. Finally, he will discover who he is and where he comes from. But nothing is as it seems, and Edward will soon learn that he is linked to them by a monstrous secret.

Cast

Carloto Cotta
Brigette Lundy-Paine
Alba Baptista
Anabela Moreira
Sónia Balacó
Rita Blanco

View Full Cast >

Images