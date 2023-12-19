Amelia’s Children

When Edward’s search for his biological family leads him and his girlfriend Ryley to a magnificent villa high in the mountains of Northern Portugal, he is full of excitement at meeting his long-lost mother and twin brother. Finally, he will discover who he is and where he comes from. But nothing is as it seems, and Edward will soon learn that he is linked to them by a monstrous secret.
Carloto Cotta
Brigette Lundy-Paine
Alba Baptista
Anabela Moreira
Sónia Balacó
Rita Blanco
