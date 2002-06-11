2002

Amen.

  • Drama
  • History

June 11th, 2002

K.G Productions

The film "Amen." examines the links between the Vatican and Nazi Germany. The central character is Kurt Gerstein, a member of the Institute for Hygiene of the Waffen-SS who is horrified by what he sees in the death camps. Moreover, he is shocked to learn that the process he used to purify water for his troops, by using zyklon, served as a basis to kill people in gas chambers.

Cast

Mathieu KassovitzRiccardo Fontana
Ulrich MüheSS-Arzt
Michel DuchaussoyKardinal
Marcel IureșPapst Pius XII.
Ion CaramitruGraf Fontana
Friedrich von ThunGersteins Vater

Images