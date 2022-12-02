Amen, Somen and Rugger Men!

Not Available

The second collection of "Rabu cinema" which the expectant six directors took in full digital video. Spoofed comedy by Director Koshi Mihara of "Heroine! Naniwa Bombers" "Burning Ping Pong". Heroine is "I can not live" Nanako Okochi. Osaka comes to a boys school in Minami Kawachi, a young female teacher from Tokyo comes Eri Morinaga. Elegi who took a hot feeling in my heart and took office in the mid-powerful coach of the rugby club. But the key members are obsessed with Eri rather than rugby! What? Eri nevertheless skillfully utilizes her eccentricity and planting passion for rugby for its members ....