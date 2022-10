Not Available

Tracks 1-7 were filmed at city theatre of Kortrijk, Belgium 23.10.2009. Released in super jewel box with title stickered on the front. No more info avalable, just "There is no faith without blood." is written on the cd. 01 The Pain It Is Shapeless 02 Razoreater 03 Silver Needle. Golden Nail 04 Am Kreuz 05 De Dodenakker 06 Aorte 07 Ritual