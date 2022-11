Not Available

Climb aboard the scenic Potomac Eagle excursion train as it winds along the Potomac River gorge and into a region known as the Trough, taking in the sights and sounds of West Virginia along the way. Marvel at the colorful fall foliage and the majestic bald eagles that dot the sky -- an unforgettable sight that actually inspired the train's name -- as you're pulled by a vintage diesel locomotive from the 1950s.