Not Available

e are like sheep amongst wolves. So therefore be wise as a serpent but be harmless as a dove. In this movie drama, attributed to Ephesians 6:12, you will learn how America is conquered and divided by confusion. America Confusion explains how one side of America see America as good. The other side of America sees America as evil. World leaders have three objectives in mind: 1) recruit converts, 2) control lives, and 3) make money. You will learn the tricks and schemes to enforce a belief system often dividing the world into "good, aware, wonderful us" and "evil, unaware, ignorant them". Confusion creates war within self and others. Criticism or complaints are handled by showing the subject that he, she, or the systems are somehow flawed, (not the group or the ideology being advanced). The subject is taught the system is always right and they are always wrong. Contrary to what might be professed, they soon learn through experience that the system's only true authority is Jesus.