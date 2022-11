Not Available

Providing a half-century retrospective of social dance in America, this fascinating documentary demonstrates how dance mirrored culture in the first half of the 20th century. Featuring footage of hoofers such as Irene and Vernon Castle, the famed Whitey's Lindy Hoppers, average Americans cutting a rug in newsreels and the 1930s' excruciating dance marathons, the video includes 60 historical dance clips from 1897 to 1948.