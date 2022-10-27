Not Available

The father of American mondo cinema returns to his favorite genre for a final THIS IS America film! Pornstars entertaining war veterans at Vegas, gun conventions, war games and firepower shows, the cremation of Satan Claus, mating animals, sorority house atrocities, redneck fights, ninjitsu training, elderly citizens fighting muggers, drugs, sleazy entertainment, cops VS street gangs, limousine escort services, bank robberies, custom lethal weapons, sex in public, big city morgues, Nazi & white power organizations! This catalogue of sleaze should not be missed! See America EXPOSED in its totally uncensored form!