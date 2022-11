Not Available

Young muralist Manny is arrested after being wrongfully accused of tagging his very own mural. In police custody, he learns that he was ordered removed back in 2008 due to his undocumented immigration status and that his name came up in the "gang database." Manny insists that he was nine years old in 2008, unaware of any pending deportation, and certainly not a part of any gang. When he refuses to sign a voluntary departure Manny is sent into detention.