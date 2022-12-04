Not Available

In the early years of TV, from its invention in the 1920s until the mid-'60s, most shows were broadcast in black and white before color TV gained in popularity and become economically viable for broadcasters. That means many historic pieces of video -- including rare home movies of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the attack on Pearl Harbor and the Nixon-Kennedy debate -- have all been relegated to being viewed in the colorless format. "America in Color" looks to change that by restoring and colorizing archival footage from the early 20th century through the '60s. Producers meticulously researched the original colors to make sure the tones are correct when they use revolutionary methods to add the proper hues to footage. Each episode of the hourlong series highlights newly restored footage from a specific decade in the history of the medium.