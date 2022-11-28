America in Pictures - The Story of Life Magazine

Not Available

Life was an iconic weekly magazine that specialised in extraordinarily vivid photojournalism. In the 40s, 50s and 60s it caught the spirit of America as it blossomed into a world superpower and its influence on American people was unparalleled. Fashion photographer Rankin celebrates the work of Life's legendary photographers including Alfred Eisenstaedt and Margaret Bourke-White, who went to outrageous lengths to get the best picture. He travels across the USA to meet Bill Eppridge, John Shearer, John Loengard, Burk Uzzle and Harry Benson, who have shot the big moments in American history - from the assassination of Robert F Kennedy to the Civil Rights struggle and the Vietnam War. These photographers pioneered new forms of photojournalism, living with and photographing their subjects for weeks, enabling them to capture compelling yet ordinary aspects of American life too. Rankin discovers that Life told the story of America in photographs, and also taught America how to be American.