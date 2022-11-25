America - Infinity Hall Live

Not Available

Grammy winning music group America, led for four decades by Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, perform their greatest hits. America’s Infinity Hall Live concert takes the audience on a musical journey from the 70’s to the 80’s playing hit after hit of the folk rock band’s timeless songs. The band’s signature harmonies can be heard on classic hits such as; “A Horse with No Name”, “Ventura Highway”, “Sister Golden Hair,” and “You Can Do Magic”. Listen to Gerry and Dewy talk about what it was like to be a reflection of their own generation, achieving international recognition at the same time as The Eagles and Joni Mitchell all under the tutelage of David Geffen and the magnificence of the hippie counter culture that continued to permeate the seventies.