America Is Still the Place

1971 post civil rights San Francisco seemed like the perfect place for a black Korean War veteran and his family to realize their dream of economic independence and his own chance to be his a "boss". Charlie Walker would soon find out how naive he was. In a city full of impostors and naysayers, he refused to take "No" for an answer. Until a catastrophic disaster opened a door that had never been open to a black man before. This is a story about what happened when he stepped through that door, with both feet!.