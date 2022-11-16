Not Available

America is Waiting. Trump and company in Washington. "Why are you here?" Asks Georg Koszulinski with his camera in hand to several of thousands of protesters who, even from the early morning hours, take to the streets of Washington D.C. to await the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump as president of the United States of America. The question is in itself the premise of this document of a historic day on North American soil. In this way, America is Waiting gives voice to those who oppose Trump as their president by occupying the spaces of the capital from where the tycoon will lead the nation for the next four years...