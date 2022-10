Not Available

Dewey Bunnel, Dan Peek and Gerry Beckley formed America in the late 1960's in London. After their self-titled debut album was released in 1972, the band captured the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. By 1975, America had 4 songs in the Top 10 Pop Singles chart in the US [Tin Man, Ventura Highway, I Need You, and Horse With No Name]. They released the George Marin-produced "Holiday" ust a few months prior to this 1975 performance that captures America at the top of their game.