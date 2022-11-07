Not Available

In 1979 America (Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley) were at the height of their popularity and had just released "Silent Letter" their first album as a duo following the departure of fellow founding member Dan Peek. Acclaimed Australian filmmaker Peter Clifton captured the band at their concert in New York's Central Park and then followed them across to California where he filmed them in the studio and on location. All of this footage was combined to make America "Live In Central Park".